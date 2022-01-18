Police release name of woman accused of weekend stabbing in Hampton Target parking lot

Police on Tuesday released the name of the 32-year-old woman accused of stabbing a man over the weekend in a Target parking lot in Hampton.

Hampton police were called at 6:08 a.m., Saturday to the Target store on the 5000 block of Holt Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Briana Jenay Coleman-Boone, of Baltimore, is charged with stabbing the man during a domestic argument in the parking lot, police said. Coleman-Boone was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of malicious wounding.

