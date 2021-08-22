Police release name of woman who died in house fire

Joel Mills, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
·2 min read

Aug. 22—The Lewiston Police Department identified Stephanie Anne Greene, 68, of Lewiston, as the person who died in an Aug. 9 fire that destroyed a Normal Hill house that had been converted into apartment units.

Detective Cody Bloomsburg said it took some time to release the name because of difficulty identifying Greene's remains, an ongoing police investigation of the fire and complicated efforts to reach any next of kin that were ultimately unsuccessful.

Her body was located in the second-floor apartment where the fire originated, he added.

The Lewiston Fire Department determined that faulty wiring in the historic home at 428 Fifth St. caused the fire.

An autopsy conducted by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that Greene inhaled smoke during the fire, but an official cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators detained and questioned a person of interest on the day of the fire because police had contacted him the previous day about removing furniture from the apartment where Greene died and piling it in the yard. The man stated it was his intention to light the items on fire to get rid of bedbugs, Bloomsburg said, so police located him after the fire for questioning.

But the man was able to provide an alibi, and police were unable to otherwise prove that he was at the building when the fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m.

"That person was released, and no charges are pending, but we have not concluded our investigation," Bloomsburg said. "We have nothing to contradict what the fire department has concluded with their investigation at all. They are the professionals with this, and they do a great job. We absolutely depend on the fire department and their investigators when it comes to something like this."

Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said Friday that his department's investigation into the fire has concluded. Bloomsburg said he expects the police investigation will be wrapped up soon.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles says gymnastics feels like 'second nature again' after experiencing 'the twisties' at the Olympics

    "The stress, anxiety, the build-up or whatever happened, happened," Simone Biles told People of struggling with "the twisties" in Tokyo.

  • Juvenile found shot to death on porch Saturday evening in Kansas City, police say

    The victim was a teenage boy, police said.

  • Israeli probe into deadly holy site stampede opens hearings

    An Israeli government commission investigating a deadly accident at a Jewish pilgrimage site in April held its first day of hearings Sunday, almost four months after the stampede at Mount Meron left 45 people dead. The April 29 incident at the Jewish festival in northern Israel was the deadliest civilian disaster in the country's history. In June, the Israeli government approved the formation of an independent state commission of inquiry to investigate safety shortcomings at the Lag Baomer celebrations at Mount Meron.

  • Japanese FM discusses de-escalation with Iranian officials

    Iranian president met Sunday with Japan's foreign minister in the capital of Tehran and the two discussed de-escalation of tensions in the region, Iranian news agencies reported. The president’s official website, president.ir, said that Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with President Ebrahim Raisi. The two-day visit is the first by a Japanese official since Raisi became Iran’s new president and the first since the Japanese prime minister visited Iran in 2019.

  • These two pups fit together perfectly

    Rambo the Cavalier King Charles and Samson the Newfoundland are just the cutest duo. They spend every day playing or snuggled up together. Their love of each other brings the whole family such joy. We hope they bring joy to everyone who watches their videos!

  • Putin hopes ruling party will dominate parliament after vote

    Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope Sunday that the Kremlin's United Russia party will continue its dominance in parliament after the country's parliamentary election in September. The Sept. 19 vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin's efforts to cement his rule before the next presidential election in 2024. As the election approaches, Russian opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists face increased government pressure, ascribed by many to the Kremlin's desire to ensure that United Russia retains its dominating positions in the parliament.

  • The first Friday prayers since Taliban takeover: Ice cream for a teenage fighter, a preacher's M-4 rifle

    A notorious leader of a Taliban offshoot resurfaces in a mosque pulpit. Elsewhere, glimmers of normal life have an undercurrent of fear.

  • Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

    A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine's death in a tweet Saturday. Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines.

  • Mike Richards steps down as 'Jeopardy!' host 'effective immediately'

    Mike Richards has stepped down as host of "Jeopardy!" — a week after landing the job and just days after he apologized for offensive and sexist comments he made on a resurfaced podcast.

  • Off-duty officer killed in shooting at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects still on the run, HPD says

    A group of out-of-towners were trying to enjoy a meal when two suspects attempted to rob them at gunpoint. They all complied with the demands, but one gunman still opened fire, killing an off-duty officer.

  • DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another

    A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside of his Washington D.C. high school Wednesday as his father waited to pick […] The post DC teen fatally stabbed in school fight after student bumped into another appeared first on TheGrio.

  • One city has had 125 homicides this year. Most of them are unsolved.

    With 125 killings, the city is in danger of breaking its homicide record for a second straight year, as about 65 percent of slayings go unsolved.

  • Woman who drove into 2 children because of their race gets 25 years in federal prison

    "I'm sorry my skin color bothered you, but me and my people are never leaving," one of the victims told the woman before she was sentenced on federal hate crime charges.

  • Brooklyn Boys Sue Old Partner in ‘Cuomo’s Firm’ for Abusing Them

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyAmid the storm of sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew Cuomo, one New Yorker says the soon-to-be-ex-governor has helped him and his peers bring to light the actions of their childhood sexual abuser—Cuomo’s former law partner, Michael Blutrich.Blutrich was a member of the wired Park Avenue firm of Blutrich, Falcone and Miller—nicknamed “Cuomo’s firm” and made up of allies and administration veterans of Gov. Mario Cuomo during the 1980s—bef

  • Cross-county police chase, with a body in the bed of a Ford F-150, is ‘just like a movie’

    It almost sounds like a movie plot: A man and a woman shoot a man and are seen trying to drag his body into a canal. The couple don’t count on someone seeing it all go down. After the witness contacts sheriffs to tell them the pair are now loading the body into the bed of a pickup truck the suspects speed off. Minutes later, sheriffs spot the truck — and a body part of the dead man in the rear bed of the pickup — as the chase crosses counties and comes to an end under a major interstate.

  • Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

    A judge sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison Friday for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.

  • Facing murder charges, Tennessee couple tries stealing yacht in California, DA says

    Someone called police when the 56-foot yacht hit a jetty of rocks.

  • Grandma Slams Own Daughter After Baby’s Mystery Death in Woods

    Angie Owens/FacebookThe body of Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl whose parents left her with a family friend days earlier so they “could have a break,” was found Wednesday deep in the woods of rural Indiana. But although police say they don’t have any evidence that the mother and father were directly involved in their daughter’s death, the child’s extended family had recently been trying to convince authorities to take her from them for her own safety, her devastated grandmother told The Dail

  • Saboteurs 'posing as police to disrupt shoots'

    Anti-shooting activists are claiming to “work for the police” in order to disrupt shoots and abuse staff, gamekeepers have alleged.

  • Man charged with murder in 2 killings outside Indiana plant

    A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and her granddaughter outside a central Indiana automotive seating plant where all three worked was formally charged with murder Friday, and prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if he's convicted. Gary C. Ferrell II, 26, faces two counts of murder and one count each of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license. The Frankfort man was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed car chase after the fatal shootings outside NHK Seating of America, where police said he had worked a day shift.