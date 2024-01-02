Police release names of the five children killed in Bullhead City house fire

On Tuesday, two weeks after a deadly house fire sent shockwaves through Bullhead City, police released the names of the five children who died in the blaze.

They are John Jones III, age 13; Henry Lewis, age 11; Zane Jones, age 5; Freya Jones, age 4; and Elias Jones, age 2.

The 11-year-old child was a relative and visiting at the time, according to the Bullhead City Police Department. The other four children were all siblings who were residents of the home.

Emily Fromelt, a spokesperson for the police department, stated in a news release on Tuesday that the cause of the fire is still undetermined. Authorities are currently analyzing debris, but it might take months to determine the cause of the fire, as mentioned by Fromelt.

Police said there were no adults home when the fire occurred and that there were no survivors. The children’s father told police that he was out buying groceries and Christmas gifts at the time of the fire.

All five children were located in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex, according to fire officials.

The initial fire investigation revealed that the fire originated in the downstairs foyer area, making it likely impossible for the children in the upstairs bedroom to escape the residence safely, according to fire officials. The fire traveled up the only staircase inside the home, preventing the victims from exiting, officials said.

Neighbors reportedly attempted rescue efforts and placed an extension ladder to the upstairs bedroom of the duplex structure. There were no survivors.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bullhead City house fire: Police release names of children killed