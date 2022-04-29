Police release names, information on Boise fugitives arrested by task force yesterday

Law enforcement agencies had been searching for two Boise fugitives since mid-March when the pair were found this week in a lengthy confrontation at a Southwest Boise home. Neighbors reported seeing riot shields and hearing shouts through bullhorns calling for the pair to surrender.

The Boise Police Department has since released the names of the fugitives and details about their criminal charges. Both suspects were involved in a violent home invasion in March that resulted in two Boise residents fleeing their house.

On March 14, Boise police officers responded to a report of the home invasion in Southeast Boise, according to Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams. Police believe Jonathan Wolfe, 25, and Cheyenne Porter, 27, broke into a house on West Rossi Street. One of them was reportedly carrying a weapon.

Inside the house, Wolfe and Porter encountered two people and got into a “physical altercation” with one of them, according to police. The home residents then fled and called police, escaping without serious injuries.

“Officers immediately searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects,” a Boise police news release said.

Detectives conducted a further investigation and identified Wolfe and Porter as suspects. A warrant was issued for their arrest.

Because Wolfe and Porter were fugitives, U.S. marshals, who work full-time as part of the Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, took charge of the case on Monday. The multiagency crime task force focuses on tracking down Idaho fugitives who are charged with serious felonies.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, after learning the suspects were in a house near the corner of West Overland and South Cloverdale roads, marshals an other officers began surveillance on the home. In the afternoon, officers initiated the arrest and spent “several hours attempting to get the suspects to surrender peacefully,” but the suspects would not come out, said a police release.

Officers eventually entered the home and found Wolfe and Porter hiding inside. Once found, neither suspect physically resisted, and no one was injured during the arrests, according to Boise Police Officer Ryan Thueson.

“It took awhile, because we coordinated and made sure we were able to do it safely for them and for us,” Thueson told the Idaho Statesman at the scene.

“We have been trying to locate them and arrest them all week,” Boise Police Officer Ryan Thueson told the Idaho Statesman at the scene of the arrest. “We tracked them to this residence and confirmed they were here.”

Porter was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, according to a police news release.

Both were booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday. They were charged with felony burglary, felony attempted robbery and misdemeanor battery. Porter was also charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a controlled substance.

In addition to the U.S. marshals, officers from Boise, Meridian and Garden City police departments, as well as the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, participated in the arrest.

