LANSING — Police on Wednesday released the names of two men who died as a result of a shooting incident Monday in southwest Lansing.

The victims were Casharie Lamb, 20, and Angelo Morrow, 30, Lansing police said in a Wednesday morning news release. No other details about the incident were released.

Police on Monday described the shooting as "an isolated incident between the two subjects" and said they recovered multiple firearms at the scene. They also said they did not believe there was an ongoing public safety threat and gave no indication they were seeking suspects in the shooting.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at Waverly Park Apartments in the 3900 block of Hartford Road.

Officers arrived to find the two men with gunshot wounds. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said one of the victims was 22. In Wednesday's news release, they said that was a reference to Lamb, who was actually 20.

The shooting deaths were the second and third in Lansing over a two-day period. Shamika Parker, 35, was shot to death Saturday night on Averill Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Matthew Salmon at 517-483-6855, the main police desk at 517-483-4600, ext. 5, or CrimeStoppers at 517-483-7867. They can also send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police release names of men, 20 and 30, who died in Monday shooting in Lansing