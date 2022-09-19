Police release names of suspects in Haltom City double homicide at apartment complex

Police on Monday released the names of two men they arrested on suspicion of capital murder of multiple people in connection with a double homicide on Sunday outside an apartment complex in Haltom City.

Israel Ayala of Fort Worth and Joseph Ovalle of Haltom City were booked on Sunday in the hours after the killings, Haltom City police said. Both are 19.

Ayala and Ovalle are accused in the shooting deaths of two men in the 1900 block of Bernice Street. The suspects left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the victims’ names or ages.

Police did not publicly describe a motive.

Ovalle and Ayala are being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 bonds.