Police release names of two men killed in Clay Wade Bailey Bridge crash

Covington police released the names of two men who died in a crash Monday on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

In a Facebook post, authorities identified the two victims as Anthony Macht, 61, of Cincinnati, and Bryan Williams, 36, of Cincinnati.

Officers were called around 2:06 p.m. to respond to a wreck on the bridge involving two cars, officials said Monday in a news release.

One driver was declared dead at the scene and another was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, officials said. Neither vehicle had passengers and there were no other injuries.

The bridge reopened just before 8 p.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clay Wade Bailey Bridge crash left two Cincinnati men dead