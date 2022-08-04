Police release names of victims in Fayetteville motel parking lot shooting

Fayetteville police have released the names of the victims shot early Wednesday outside a Cedar Creek Road motel.

According to a Fayetteville Police Department news release, Markus Richard Samples, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, 21, is expected to survive his injuries. Samples and Blandshaw were both from Hope Mills, the release said.

Samples and Blandshaw were shot in the parking lot of the Travelodge at 2076 Cedar Creek Road about 3:15 a.m, according to police.

The shooting remained under investigation Thursday, the release said.

Fayetteville: One killed, another injured in Fayetteville motel parking lot shooting early Wednesday

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

The Observer app is free to download.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Police name victims in Fayetteville motel shooting