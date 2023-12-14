Police release one 911 call, seal another

Dec. 14—HIGH POINT — A recording of a 911 call describes the initial moments after a man was shot and killed in an east High Point neighborhood this past weekend, but police went to court this week to ask a Guilford County judge to seal the contents of another 911 call in the case.

Rozario A. Cave, 29, of High Point, was fatally wounded about 9 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 1300 block of Cook Street near the intersection with Lexington Avenue. Cave died at the scene.

The 911 call recording that was released this week after a request by The High Point Enterprise started with a man who lives on Cook Street calling an emergency dispatcher to report a woman in a driveway screaming that she needs the police.

"She said, 'Someone call 911,' " the man told the dispatcher. "I'm not sure what's going on."

The nearly two-minute call ended with the dispatcher telling the man that police officers were on the way.

Police have released limited information about the shooting, which was the city's 12th homicide of this year. Investigators have said that they have identified all the people involved in the Cook Street case.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community at large. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

The recording of the second 911 call was sealed by a judge Tuesday afternoon at the request of the High Point Police Department through the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Police Attorney Brian Beasley said the request was made "as not to undermine the investigation."

The last time that High Point police got a 911 call sealed was in mid-July for a shooting involving juveniles that happened on Scarlett Drive in north High Point.

Police ask that anyone with information about the Cook Street shooting call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

