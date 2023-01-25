Update: Police release photo of bank robbery suspect

Jan. 24—Update: Police said the man was driving a newer model Ford F-150. The suspect is White and was seen in surveillance photos wearing a hat, dark clothing and a gray blazer.

No further information was provided.

------

Previous story: Gainesville Police are investigating a robbery Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road.

A man entered the bank and pulled out a gun, police said. Police said the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Police said they were still investigating to determine if the man escaped in a car or on foot.