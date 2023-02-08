Update: Police release photo of man accused of strangling pregnant woman to death

Feb. 7—Update: A 22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman was found Jan. 29 strangled to death, lying on a bed in her room.

Nine days after her death, police continue to search for a Gainesville man accused of killing her and her unborn child.

Gainesville Police responded to a 911 call around noon Jan. 29 to Cooley Drive about a medical situation.

Juana Jose, 22, was found unconscious in her bed. She was transported to the hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Jose died by strangulation, police said.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, was charged with malice murder and felony feticide.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook did not have information on where Sanic is believed to be.

Holbrook did not know Sanic's exact relationship to Jose, though the two did know one another.

Juana's 17-year-old brother, Jaime Carmelo Jose, told The Times she was in bed when he found her.

"I came to wake her up because she was going to work," Jaime said.

Jaime said Juana was three months pregnant.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, police released an Illinois driver's license photo of Sanic.

The family said they are hoping to take Jose's body back to Guatemala for a funeral.

The Times reached out to the Consulate General of Guatemala in Atlanta to see what assistance the agency could provide.

Holbrook did not release any new information Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Sanic's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

------

Previous story: Police are searching for a Gainesville man accused of strangling a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child.

Gainesville Police responded to a 911 call around noon Jan. 29 to Cooley Drive about a medical situation.

Juana Jose, 22, was found unconscious in her bed. She was transported to the hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Jose died by strangulation, police said.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, was charged with malice murder and felony feticide.

Story continues

Lt. Kevin Holbrook did not have information on where Sanic is believed to be.

Holbrook did not know Sanic's exact relationship to Jose, though the two did know one another.

Anyone with information on Sanic's whereabouts is asked to call 911.