Police release photo of man allegedly involved in Koreatown bus fight that left a man dead

Police are searching for a man they say was involved in a physical altercation on a bus that left a 63-year-old man dead on Thursday night.

Around 10:49 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. Upon arrival they discovered a deceased man who appeared to have been involved in an altercation before his death, according to authorities.

Police say the cause of death remains under investigation. Pepper spray was used on the man prior to his death.

Homicide detectives with the department have now focused their search on one man who was spotted on an L.A. Metro Bus security camera. LAPD did not call the man a suspect, but instead said detectives are seeking to speak to him.

He was described by police as a Black man in his 30s wearing black clothes and rainbow shoes.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

