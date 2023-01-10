Police release photo of man believed to have carjacked someone at gunpoint at OIA

The Orlando Police Department on Tuesday afternoon released a surveillance image of a man they believe carjacked someone at gunpoint at Orlando International Airport.

Police said they were called shortly before 12:15 a.m. Monday to the Frontier Airlines’ curbside drop-off after the armed man approached the victim’s vehicle.

They said the victim got out of the vehicle as the armed man got into it.

The victim reported the carjacking to police 10 to 20 minutes after it happened.

Investigators said they immediately issued a notice to surrounding law enforcement agencies, but the carjacker was not found.

Police said they released the image of the man in hopes that someone will recognize and identify him.

He is described as a white male in his mid-20s with an average build, clean shaven and dirty blond or brown hair.

The Orlando Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in helping to identify the pictured suspect who is believed to be responsible for committing the Carjacking at @MCO. Please contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or report a anonymous tip to @CrimelineFL. pic.twitter.com/Uti02jQfgX — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 10, 2023

The man was wearing a black crew neck sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police said they located the stolen vehicle in Casselberry.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Orlando police at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

“Public safety is the No. 1 priority of the Orlando Police Department,” police said in a news release. “That includes the safety of those who travel in and out of the Orlando International Airport.”

Orlando Police Department is contracted by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to patrol the airport.

