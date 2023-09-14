Police release photo of man wanted for murdering Buckhead valet

Atlanta police have released a photo of the man wanted in connection with the murder of a valet killed in a Buckhead parking garage.

On Sunday, September 3 at around 1:40 a.m., Atlanta police responded to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived they found the shooting victim, Harrison Olvey, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Olvey was a valet at the parking garage and interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was shot.

Police say Randy King, 22, is wanted for the murder of Olvey.

King is described as standing 5′ 9″ tall and weighing approximately 133 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts is urged to contact Atlanta Police Detective L. Delain at 404-291-4281.

You can place an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to the indictment and conviction of King by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Anonymous tipsters will not be called to appear or testify in court.

