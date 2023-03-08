Police release photo of suspect’s car after woman killed at Pine Hills shopping plaza

Orlando police said they are looking for a car that may be connected to a shooting that killed a local mother.

Investigators said someone shot Angela Washington at a shopping plaza along North Lane last month.

Police do not believe the U.S. Army veteran was the intended target.

Officials released a picture Tuesday of a dark-colored Mazda 3 they are calling the suspect’s vehicle.

They said the suspected vehicle was parked in the nearby Walgreens parking lot before the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to call 911.

