Police release photo of suspect in vicious subway attack on Asian American man

A photo has been released of a New York man who police suspect was behind an attack against an Asian American man on the city’s subway.

The attacker reportedly approached the victim, Narayange Bodhi, on board a northbound 1 train from the Franklin and Varick Street subway station on Friday afternoon.

That was when, according to eyewitnesses, the suspect punched the 68 year-old, who was sitting directly across from him.

Mr Bodhi, whose family say he was from Sri Lanka, was punched viciously in the face and head, according to accounts of the incident.

A fellow passenger, George Okrepkie, added to NBC News New York that the attack was racially motivated, having heard the suspect say to the victim: “"You. You Asian MF".

On Saturday, a photograph of the suspect was released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), who appealed for any information on the incident.

The image, taken by subway surveillance cameras, showed a Black man wearing a fedora, leather jacket, and bright pink jumper with what appeared to be a silver love heart necklace.

"I could not believe that somebody would attack a man of that age," said Mr Okrepkie, a fellow passenger and survivor of 9/11, to NBC News.

"Before I could even look he was standing on top of him." Mr Okrepkie, said, adding that the suspect ran off before anyone could intervene.

WANTED for AN Assault inside of the Franklin and Varick Street Subway Station . #manhattan@NYPD1pct@NYPDTD2 on 3/19/21 @ 2:40 PM. The suspect punched a 68 year old male in the head causing multiple injuries. Reward up to $2500 Seen him ? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/1ccIm3xmS2 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 21, 2021

While police have not released a motive for the attack against Mr Bodhi, the suggestion that the attack was racially motivated follows the Atlanta shooting on Tuesday, in which six of the eight victims were Asian women.

Hundreds of New Yorkers took part in vigils for the victims of the Atlanta attack, which comes amid an increase in anti-Asian crimes throughout the US.

According to NBC News, the NYPD Hate Crime task force has investigated at least 10 cases of hate crimes against Asians in the first two months of 2021.