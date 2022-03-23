Police release photo of suspected assailant who slashed Brooklyn woman in subway assault

Police on Tuesday released a photo of a woman believed to be responsible for an unprovoked slashing attack March 16 on a Brooklyn woman riding the subway.

The victim was traveling southbound on the D train at 10:30 p.m. when she was approached by a woman she doesn’t know who pulled a knife and sliced the victim on both sides of the face, police said.

The photos of the suspected assailant show a heavy-set woman wearing a grey hoodie under a leather jacket. She fled the train at the Stillwell Avenue – Coney Island stop, where she was caught on surveillance cameras leaving the station.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477.