Police release photo of suspects in vandalism of cars in downtown KC parking garage

Kansas City police have released a surveillance photo of two people who they say are suspected to have damaged and stolen from around 20 vehicles in a parking garage near City Hall between 3 and 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Tuesday morning, Kansas City police responded to a call of several vehicles that were broken into at a city-owned garage, located at 1120 Oak St., according to Captain Corey Carlisle. On Friday, police released the surveillance photo of the suspects.

The two individuals pictured are “suspected to be involved in numerous thefts from vehicles in the parking garage,” police said.

A resident walking out to his car that morning found his car and about 20 others with smashed windows and shattered glass.

Picture of cars broken into in a parking garage located at 1120 Oak St near City Hall. Provided by victim

“I’ve never seen 20 or more cars get ran through like that,” the victim told The Star. “They completely ripped my passenger side window out and got blood all over the side of the car and inside.”

According to police, “It appears 18 reports have been taken in regard to this incident. There could be more, sometimes they go reported as property damage,” Carlisle said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects, Carlisle said. Anyone with information can call 816-474-8477.