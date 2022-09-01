Police release photo of teen charged in Luzerne County homicide

Sep. 1—State police on Wednesday released a photograph of the teenager charged in Saturday's shooting death of a Hazleton Area High School student.

The Troop N Major Case Team issued a photo of Alan Jay Meyers, 17, of 128 Hickory Road, Black Creek Twp., who is jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on criminal homicide and other charges. He was charged as an adult.

Police did not report any new developments in the case.

Kassadey Matulevich, 17, the victim of the 5 a.m. shooting at her home at 14 Sand Hollow Drive in the residential development of Sand Springs near Drums, was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton by Dr. William Spinosi.

The victim, a cheerleader who would have been a senior at Hazleton Area this school year, is being remembered as a "kind-hearted, loving" teen who loved the outdoors.

A 16-year-old female sleeping over at the Matulevich home told police Kassadey let Meyers into the house around 3 or 4 a.m. and they went into the 17-year-old girl's bedroom.

The 16-year-old heard a pop followed by the victim's mother's scream, police said.

Investigators learned that Meyers was at 302 Long Run Road in Sand Springs, about 2 miles away, and were told the license plate was removed from his vehicle and the gun used in the shooting was disposed of.

Police learned Meyers may have been traveling in a gold 2022 Lexus, and the vehicle was stopped in the area of Route 309 near North Old Turnpike Road in Butler Twp., Luzerne County, at 1:45 p.m.

Miranda J. Welsh and her 14-year-old daughter told police Meyers was dropped off at a rest stop along Interstate 81 at Dorrance. During an interview with Welsh, the daughter began receiving calls from Meyers, police said.

Meyers talked to troopers and told them where he was, and he was taken into custody at the rest stop.

In an interview with police, the daughter said Meyers often stayed at her Long Run Road home. She said he carries a black pistol he bought in Hazleton, and he told her he was going to the Matulevich house Friday night but would return later.

Story continues

The girl said she knew Meyers and Kassadey had a romantic relationship and that he would sneak into her house through a basement window. Meyers and the victim had been arguing over Meyers spending time with the 14-year-old, the girl told police.

Meyers woke the daughter at 5 or 5:30 a.m. that morning and wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes, she told police. He was panicking and told her he was at Matulevich's house and Matulevich ended up on the ground bleeding. He said he wasn't sure if she was alive and described a bullet hole on the headboard of the bed. He told her he didn't know what happened.

She said at one point Meyers threw up and told her he was going to jail. He had scrapes on his knees and was bleeding. She said she tried to calm him down, and they went to sleep for a few hours, waking at 10 a.m. Meyers told her he needed to get a haircut in Conyngham at 11 a.m. Investigators believe the haircut was an attempt to disguise his identity.

At some point, the daughter received a call from a friend who said the victim had died and the friend has been interviewed by police.

It was upon their return from the haircut that Welsh, her daughter and Meyers were notified that police were at their house. Meyers asked to be dropped off at a truck stop at Dorrance, police said.