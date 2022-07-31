Police release photo of theft suspect at a Merced tire shop and ask for public’s help

Authorities have asked for the public’s help as they investigate a reported strong-arm robbery at a Merced tire shop.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. Saturday to Nacho’s Tire Shop at 55 W. 16th St. for a report of a strong-arm robbery, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

According to police, a man allegedly assaulted an employee and stole a tire and wheel rim valued at about $190. The man is said to have fled the area in a gray Dodge Charger with license plate number 7YUB587.

The victim reportedly chased after the man and was able to capture a photo of him, according to police.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact officer J. Lopez at 209-385-6905 or lopezj@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.