Police release photo of West Chester methadone robbery suspect

May 3—West Chester Police have released a photo of suspect a in Monday's armed robbery at Community Medical Services — and they say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

At about 6 a.m. the suspect entered the building on East Crescentville Road with a gun and demanded a bottle methadone from staff at a partitioned window., according to police. He fled the scene in a light colored pick up truck after obtaining the bottle of methadone.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing camo shorts, a grey hoodie and a red bandanna.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity of this suspect or who has any information regarding the robbery to call the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231. Tips can also be reported online at www.WestChesterOH.org/Tips or by calling 513-759-7272.

An employee sobbed in a 911 call made by a coworker minutes after the robbery.

"Somebody came in with a gun and demanded a bottle of methadone," the female caller said. She added the suspect stuck a gun in the face of the employee at the window. The woman described the gun as a small pistol.

The suspect left with a bottle of methadone which contains about 10,000 milligrams, the caller said.