Police release photos of 2 people wanted in connection with Scarlet Pearl shooting death

D’Iberville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a shooting death at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Police Chief Shannon Nobles said.

Police responded to the the casino parking lot Wednesday morning and found found 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig dead inside of his vehicle.

Craig, of California, was a Mobile native and was at the Scarlet Pearl celebrating his birthday, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald.

Police later released photos of a Nissan Altima with a switched car tag believed to be involved in the shooting.

The car was determined to have been stolen from Prichard, Alabama, police said.

The vehicle was later seen at the Circle K gas station in St. Martin. The convenience store is just off Exit 50 on Interstate 10.

Detectives then obtained photos from inside the Circle K of two people believed to be traveling in the stolen car.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.