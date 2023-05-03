Police release photos of active shooter in midtown Atlanta

Atlanta police have released photos of a man they say is responsible for shooting several people in midtown Atlanta.

The alleged active shooter appears to be dressed in a gray hoodie, black pants, wearing a face mask and carrying a tan bag.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say he is still on the loose.

He has not been identified.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the scene, where he saw what looked like hundreds of heavily-armed officers outside 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility.

Multiple agencies including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol have responded to the situation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A senior member of the Channel 2 Action News team is currently in the area and saw several people being taken out of the building on stretchers to waiting ambulances.

Police are asking anyone in the area to shelter in place. It’s unclear how many people have been injured.

We’ve got multiple reporters at the scene gathering more information, for Channel 2 Action News.