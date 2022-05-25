Police release photos of men in large Bremerton fight, shots fired outside bar

Bremerton police want to identify the men involved in a large fight in which shots were fired outside a bar on May 15.

Police said shots were fired at several locations at about 1 a.m. outside McCloud’s Grill House on 4111 Wheaton Way.

Officers were dispatched to what was described as 200 people fighting outside the bar before the shots were fired.

No one was hurt and none of the shooters have been identified. Police are seeking to identify a man in a photo who was seen hanging out of a car with a gun.

They also want to identify a man in a photo who was dressed in security-style attire with a gun on his hip.

Anyone with additional information, photos or video is asked to call Bremerton police detectives at 360-473-5228 and reference case #B22-002970.

