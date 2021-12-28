Police release photos of man among last to have contact with Fort Worth slaying victim

Police on Monday released photographs of a man who they believe may have been among the last people to be in contact with a man who was found shot to death last week in west Fort Worth.

Deshon Williams, 24, was discovered about 10 a.m. Saturday in his living room in an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Westwind Circle, near Calmont Avenue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Williams’ girlfriend found his body, Fort Worth police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing, and police have not announced an arrest. The detectives want to speak with the man shown in the photographs. Anyone with information on the killing should call 817-392-4339 or email matthew.barron@fortworthtexas.gov, police said.