Police release photos of man wanted for North Merton Street murder

A man died after gunfire rang out in Memphis’ Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on North Merton Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the man responsible for the murder pulled up in a white Kia Soul, got out of the vehicle, approached the 22-year-old, fired several shots and then took off.

Memphis Police are looking for this man who allegedly shot another man to death in the 1500 block of North Merton on November 1, 2022.

The gunman was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a solid yellow strip down the sleeves, dark pants and dark shoes, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting or the person responsible, Memphis Police urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

