Police release photos of people of interest after man dies from shooting at metro gas station

A man is dead after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County, police say.

The man was initially listed as being in critical condition before the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed his death on Tuesday afternoon.

The department is seeking public assistance in identifying three people of interest in his death.

Police were called out to the gas station at Panola Road and Redan Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a call about a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car, which had crashed into a light pole.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting in his car at the Chevron station when he was shot at multiple times.

The man tried to get away, but his injuries were too severe and he crashed the car, police said.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide/Assaults unit at 770-724-7850.

