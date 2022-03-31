Police release photos of suspect wanted after woman shot and killed at Memphis motel

Memphis Police released photos of a suspect after a woman was shot and killed last week at a local motel.

On March 24, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of S. Parkway East at the Parkway Inn.

Police found an unresponsive woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Regional One, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

During an investigation, a witness said they heard a gunshot and saw a man exiting the victim’s room with a gun.

The man then ran to the passenger side of a silver four-door Jeep, possibly a Liberty, and fled the scene, turning right on S. Parkway, police said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

