Police release photos of suspect wanted in deadly Beale Street shooting

Memphis Police have released photos of a suspect after a shooting on Beale Street left one man dead.

The shooting happened April 28 at 1 a.m.

MPD said the 19-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Beale during a fistfight.

He died on June 8.

MORE: Police push Beale Street safety measures following teen’s death

Video showed the victim fighting and then being shot by an unidentified suspect.

The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Beale.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:















