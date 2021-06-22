Police release photos of suspects accused of at least six holdups in Fort Worth area

Police have released a photograph of a man accused of multiple robberies in the Fort Worth area that started Sunday night and ended early Monday.

Detectives believe the robber has an accomplice.

Authorities believe the same man could be responsible for at least six holdups, four of them in Fort Worth.

Detectives released photographs of the suspects and a getaway vehicle in hope that someone would recognize them and call authorities. The images came from store surveillance video cameras.

One suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with a mustache. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket with blue sleeves, black shorts, black socks and white or gray tennis shoes.

Police did not have a description of the second suspect, but he can be seen in a getaway vehicle. That vehicle is a white Chevrolet pickup truck with an extended cab.

Detectives believe the string of holdups began in Willow Park late Sunday and continued into early Monday in Fort Worth and Benbrook, according to KDFW-TV.

Details on the Willow Park and Benbrook robberies were not available Tuesday.

The first robbery in Fort Worth occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven at 9100 Camp Bowie W. Blvd. An armed man wearing a gray shirt over his face robbed the store, according to a police call log.

At 1:15 a.m. Monday, the 7-Eleven at 5400 S. Hulen St. was robbed by an armed man who took several items from the store, a police report stated.

The robber then hit at 1:56 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven at 3601 West Freeway. A man walked into the store with a gun cocked and asked for money, according to a police call log.

At 2:35 a.m. Monday, a holdup was reported at the 7-Eleven at 6251 MCart Ave., according to a police report.