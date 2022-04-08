Police release photos of suspects in Darrell's Diamonds theft

Apr. 8—City police have released photos of the two suspects in Tuesday's theft at Darrell's Diamonds in The Meadows shopping center on the city's east side.

The images taken from surveillance cameras show the two men walking together inside the atrium and walking separately outside the shopping center.

The images were released early Friday afternoon on the THPD Facebook page with the message: "THPD Detectives are seeking the identity of these individuals in reference to the theft that occurred at the Meadows Shopping Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Thompson at 812-244-2246."

Police have said one of the suspects entered the jewelry store prior to 3 p.m. and took merchandise before fleeing The Meadows. The suspects met up and ran from the scene as store owner Darrell Bemis followed them outside. Bemis fired multiple shots from a handgun, police said.

Bemis has been charged with criminal recklessness in connection with discharging his firearm in a reckless manner that endangered pedestrians and motorists.

