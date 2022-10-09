Police release photos of suspects in Hawaii Kai home invasion
Oct. 9—Police have released photos of two male suspects who allegedly assaulted two women during an earlier this week.
The two suspects arrived at a residence in the 6000 block of Kalanianaole Highway at about 6 :30 p.m. Wednesday, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release today.
One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and assaulted a woman watering plants in the yard, police said.
The other suspect allegedly entered the residence and assaulted a second woman before tying her hands together with a zip tie. She was able to escape and call police.
The suspects fled in a white BMW SUV with a sunroof and a black Chevy Colorado truck with an extended cab.
Police are investigating the first-degree robbery and are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspects.
One of the men is described as being in his 40s, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches in height, with a medium build, fair complexion and light-colored eyes. He was last seeing wearing a white shirt and pants and white and gray shoes.
The other suspect is possibly in his 30s and is 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has a medium build, a light complexion and short black hair. He was last seeing wearing a gray shirt, black pants and shoes and a multi-colored hat with "Reckless " printed on the front, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be sent to or via the P3 Tips App.