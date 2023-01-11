Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station

The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who has been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station.

Officers responded to a person shot call at the Shell gas station at 5005 Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. Once officers arrived, they found Akhir Muhammad,18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Muhammad was leaving the gas station when the suspects shot him. They ran away on foot.

On Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb police released pictures of the suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke with the teen’s mother, Cadedra Bryant, on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryant says she was told her son was killed in an attempted robbery and that one of her son’s friends was in the car with him.

“From my understanding, someone walked up to him, and I guess they thought he might have had a gun in his pocket, and tried to rob him for a gun.”

She said her son worked in valet parking, but was studying to become a general electrician.

“I can’t believe it. The only time I believed it was when I saw the medical examiner. I still can’t believe it. I’m just very hurt,” Bryant said.

Anyone with information on the identity and the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the department at 770-724-7850.

