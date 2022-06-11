Police release photos of vehicles involved in hit-and-run

Jun. 11—MANKATO — Mankato police are seeking the public's help in identifying two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run at 9:50 p.m. June 4.

Police located surveillance footage of two vehicles believed to be involved. The incident resulted in injuries of a driver in another vehicle.

Just prior to the crash, the suspect vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed in the downtown Mankato area and up Cherry Street onto Glenwood Avenue. Both vehicles had left the scene before police officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or their drivers are asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.