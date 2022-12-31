Police release picture of SUV that slammed into pedestrian pushing man in wheelchair during fatal South Side hit-and-run

Police issued a picture of a white SUV which plowed into two men - killing a 63-year-old man and leaving another seriously hurt Thursday on the South Side.

The 63-year-old was pushing another man seated in a wheelchair in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when suddenly, about 6:30 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox slammed into them, dragging the 63-year-old, police said.

A witness saw the SUV speeding through the intersection before the collision, according to a police report.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene while the man in the wheelchair suffered several broken bones and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the report. His name was not immediately released.

The man driving the SUV was described as Black, roughly 5-foot-10 to 6-feet, and 25 to 35 years old with a slender build. Witnesses also said the driver had a beard and was wearing a baseball hat.

The SUV had Illinois license plates CZ74463 and after the crash, continued north on Ashland Avenue and was last seen going northbound on Morgan Street from 83rd Street.

Anyone with information should call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit, 312-745-4521.