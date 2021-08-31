Police release pictures of LAX intruder disguised as airport worker who escaped over a fence when confronted

(LAPD)

Police have released pictures of a man who posed as a maintenance worker before entering the airfield at Los Angeles International Airport.

Officials say that the man got into a restricted area at LAX in May but ran away when confronted and escaped over a fence.

He was captured on security cameras going through airport security, before changing outfits and going on to the airfield in the early hours of 18 May.

The man was first seen in a blue checked shirt, blue jeans and glasses, before changing into a black hooded jacket and a yellow work vest.

He was described as a light-skinned, 25-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes and police say he is around 6 feet tall, and weighed about 165 pounds.

Investigators say it is unclear why he entered the airfield.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call LAX Crime Task Force detectives.

On Sunday a homeless man breached the perimeter fence at LAX and tried to break into an American Airlines plane that was being serviced.

Matthew Maine, 31, was stopped by a cleaning crew who raised the alarm and police arrested him on suspicion of trespassing.

Officers then conducted a sweep of the area and cleared it with no further incident.

The suspect allegedly used a pipe to lift up the bottom of a perimeter fence and squeezed underneath to get onto the airfield.American Airlines said in a statement the plane has since been re-inspected by security teams and LAX officials say that operations were not impacted by the incident.