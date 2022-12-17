Police release pictures of person outside Chicago high school taken when 4 students shot, 2 fatally

CHICAGO — Chicago police released pictures of a person they are seeking to identify around the time four teens were shot, two of whom died Friday afternoon at Benito Juarez Community Academy in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Meanwhile, no one was in custody for the shooting, which happened around 2:45 p.m. at the school, 2150 S. Laflin St., at dismissal.

Police said a security guard witnessed the lone suspect, who was dressed all in black and wore a black face mask, carry out the attack, police said.

Killed were Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police, who said both were shot in the head.

The two others shot were a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, who were said to be in good condition at Stroger Hospital, officials said.

Perez was a student at Juarez, while Billegas was a student at Chicago Bulls College Prep, police said. The surviving girl attends Juarez and the surviving boy is a student at Noble UIC College Prep, according to police.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted her comments and condolences Saturday.

“This senseless act of violence and disregard for life injured four teens — two of whom tragically passed away from their injuries,” Lightfoot said in the tweet. “I am beyond outraged by this incident, which highlights the pressing need for illegal guns to be taken off our streets and out of the hands of those seeking to cause harm.”

The pictures were released by police in a Community Alert which urged anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives, 312-744-8261.

