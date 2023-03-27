Police release report on overdose incident involving teen

Mar. 27—The father of a 19-year-old in critical condition in the Brunswick hospital told police his son "never returns home normal" when he goes to the house on St. Simons Island that is the subject of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident, according to a Glynn County police report.

Mark's Lehrkamp's son, Trenton "Trent" Lehrkamp, 19, a 2022 Glynn Academy graduate, was left by three minors at the emergency room of Southeast Georgia Health System the night of March 21 with a blood alcohol level of .464 and breathing only six times per minute, the report released to The News on Monday said.

Trent Lehrkamp was unresponsive after drinking vodka and antidepressants, his clothes were soaked in urine, and he "had spray paint all over his body and hair, with a small bruise on his left shoulder," according to the police incident report.

The three minors kept asking if they were free to leave, the report said, and did so after leaving their phone numbers and names on a sheet of paper for hospital staff.

The investigation into the incident was made public Sunday by the Glynn County Police Department after social media posts surfaced showing photos allegedly taken during the incident and a video that police said showed a prior incident.

No arrests had been made in the incident as of Monday afternoon.

Just a week prior to the March 21 incident, on March 17, Mark Lehrkamp told officers Trent Lehrkamp came home covered in "WD-40, vomit, paint glue, egg yolk and spray paint," according to the report.

Mark Lehrkamp was summoned to the hospital at around 8:40 p.m. on March 21, shortly after Trent was left at the ER, and was told he needed to get there immediately, the report said. His son was already on a ventilator when he arrived, the report said.

"Mark stated that Trenton seemed high or drunk and two weeks prior, Mark had to take Trenton to the emergency room because he came home with a severe laceration above his left eye that required stitches," it was stated in the police report.

Mark Lehrkamp told police that the reason Trent went to the house because he does not have a lot of other friends.

"When Trenton is at (redacted) house, he is accepted and with people he thinks care for him," the police report said.

Mark Lehrkamp went on to tell police that Trent would not fight or attempt to defend himself against younger people because he knows he could get in trouble for hurting a minor.

"Mark has photos and videos of all the past incidents where Trenton has come home from (redacted) house hurt or covered in objects," the report said. "Mark also has a picture of the location where Trenton's phone was pinging, which shows (redacted) house."

Trent Lehrkamp's minor sister told police in the report that she received a message on Snapchat later that Trent was potentially dying and that she knew whose basement he had been in, the report said.

Mark Lehrkamp was able to provide police with a picture and video of past incidents.

The case entered the public eye on Sunday when social media posts and a GoFundMe for Trent Lehrkamp began circulating.