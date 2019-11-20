Police release sketch of child whose remains were found at Delaware softball field

WILMINGTON, Del. – A sketch of the young girl whose remains were found at a softball field in Delaware in September was released this week by authorities to help solve the mystery of her death.

Smyrna Police Department investigators said they hope the facial reconstruction sketches prompt tipsters to come forward with either the girl's identity or possible suspect information.

The department is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware Division of Forensic Science on the case.

Police were first called to the Little Lass softball fields, which are across the road from Smyrna Middle School, at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 after a person who was walking a dog noticed the remains, Delaware Online/The News Journal previously reported.

Though police released little information at the time, they now say they believe the girl, who was likely Caucasian or Hispanic, was 2 to 5 years old.

She had slightly wavy brown hair, and an "anthropological exam of her remains suggests that she suffered from chronic illness(es)," police said.

Investigators believe she was dead for "several weeks or possibly longer" before she was found.

The softball league that operates the fields where the remains were found said at the time that it was "deeply saddened and disturbed by this news."

