Police release sketch of man accused of trying to abduct a woman in west Olympia

Olympia police have released a sketch of a man who allegedly attacked a woman while she was walking home from work on June 4.

Police described the incident as an attempted abduction in a flier released Thursday. An artist drew the sketch based on the woman’s description of the man.

The sketch depicts a scarred white male around 30-years-old with a thin and slender build. He reportedly wore a baseball cap over his brown hair of unknown length, black jeans and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Lt. Paul Lower previously told The Olympian the attempted abduction occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest near Fern Street.

The woman, in her 50s, told police she was walking home from her shift at a west Olympia restaurant when she noticed a man was following her.

She pulled out a ballpoint pen to defend herself just before the man suddenly grabbed her around the waist and tried to pull her away from the road onto a grassy area.

She managed to get away by stabbing the man in the leg with the pen, Lower previously said.

Police tried to track the man with a K9 unit, but they lost his trail at Ketner Place and Sixth Avenue near Yauger Park, according to the flier.

The woman believes this man previously followed her on other nights as well.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 or Thurston County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.