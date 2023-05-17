Police release sketch of man who sexually assaulted, kidnapped Decatur woman at gunpoint

Decatur police are still searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in her own home.

Authorities are now releasing a sketch of the man believed to have held a woman at gunpoint and forced her back into her house where he assaulted her.

They say he then forced her to drive him to a location in DeKalb County where she was able to escape and run to the Decatur Police Department.

After the attack, neighbors told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that they never expected something like this would happen so close to home.

“This is really surprising in this neighborhood, particularly that something like that would happen here,” Jon Baime said.

“Total shock. I walk these streets all the time, and I totally feel safe,” Stacy Baeszler said.

Police say the man is slender and approximately five feet, nine inches and may be in his early-to-mid twenties.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact the police at 678-553-6687.

