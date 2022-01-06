Police release sketch of man wanted in sexual assault at gunpoint near Little Havana

A man armed with a gun sexually assaulted a woman on New Year’s Day near Little Havana, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the department released a sketch of a man who detectives say is wanted in the attack.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Jan. 1 in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street on the sidewalk of the intersection.

After the attack, the woman flagged down an officer who was in the area, police said.

“Our Miami Police Special Victims Unit have been actively working around the clock investigating this case,” Kiara Delva, a Miami police spokeswoman, said via email. “Significant details surrounding the sexual assault will not be disclosed at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).