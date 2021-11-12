Police release sketch of Muncie shooting suspect

Suspect sketch

MUNCIE, Ind. — City police have released a sketch of a suspect in an Oct. 30 shooting near the Ball State University campus.

A 20-year-old man — reportedly a Ball State student — was shot twice in the chest shortly before midnight that evening, along Linden Street near Carson Street.

The victim survived the shooting.

Muncie police have described his assailant as a light-skinned Black or bi-racial male, about six feet tall with an average build, with "a short afro-style haircut (approximately one inch in length)."

Steve Cox, a city police captain, released the sketch of the suspect on Friday, and asked that anyone with information call his department's investigations division at 765-747-4867.

Investigators had said the suspect likely suffered "obvious facial injuries in an altercation prior to the shooting."

He was seen in the area the night of the shooting with two or three other Black males in a "dark-colored sedan with tinted windows."

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Sketch of Muncie shooting suspect released