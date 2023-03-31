LANSING — Michigan State Police on Friday released a composite sketch of a suspect they said physically assaulted and tried to kidnap a woman walking to her dorm on the campus of Michigan State University earlier this year.

Officials asked for the public's help in late March after state troopers said the incident happened around midnight on Feb. 11.

Michigan State Police released this sketch of a suspect in a reported attempted kidnapping on Michigan State University's campus in February.

State police said a female student was walking back to her dorm when an unknown male grabbed her from behind in front of McDonel Hall on Shaw Lane.

The man is accused of assaulting the woman, and state police said the woman believed the man was trying to kidnap her so she fought him off. The suspect fled on foot.

"We have nothing on the suspect, the only thing that the victim could tell us is that he was a white male," Lt. Rene Gonzalez, the public information officer for Michigan State Police's First District, said earlier in March.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call state police at 517-322-1907.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping at MSU