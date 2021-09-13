Police release sketch of suspect in fatal shooting at Charlotte-area basketball court

Police are looking for a man suspected in a fatal shooting after a verbal altercation escalated at a Charlotte-area basketball court last month.

On Aug. 29, around 6:15 p.m., Huntersville police responded to a call about a shooting at North Mecklenburg Park in the 16000 block of Old Statesville Road. Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical, yet stable, condition.

The victim died of his injuries on Sept. 7, police said.

Police said an argument between the suspect and the victim led to shots being fired.

The suspect is described as a light skin Black male, possibly Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s who’s between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall with frizzy hair and tattoos on both arms, police said in an updated statement Monday.

Anyone with information can contact police Lt. Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400, North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867 or leave a tip online at www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.