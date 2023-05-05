Police release sketch of suspect in Kaneohe kidnapping attempt

May 5—Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers have released a sketch of the male suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of an elementary school student in Kaneohe on Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents by Heeia Elementary School Principal Danny Garcia, a 10-year-old girl was walking to school along Alaloa Street when a man attempted to lure her into his car at about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A parent who witnessed it immediately intervened and the man drove off. The parent safely escorted the student to campus and reported the incident to the school administration.

Police describe the suspect as an unknown Asian male in his 50s, with a tan complexion, medium build and short, gray hair. He was driving a gold-colored sedan.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt and tan shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the free P3 Tips app.