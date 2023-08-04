Police release sketch of suspect wanted in alleged assault of woman along Riverwalk in Waltham

Investigators on Friday released a sketch of a suspect who they say is wanted in connection with the assault of a woman along the Riverwalk in Waltham.

Troopers and local officers responding to a report of an assault on the Riverwalk along the Charles River between Newton Street and Farewell Street near Shaw’s Supermarket around 8 p.m. on Sunday learned a woman in her 20s had been grabbed from behind by someone who tried to put his hand over her mouth, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Because the victim heard footsteps approaching, she was able to scream and take evasive action, state police said. The assailant ultimately let go of her and ran off.

After state and Waltham police detectives spoke with the victim, Ian Spencer, of the Lincoln Police Department, was able to put together a sketch of the suspect as the search for the man continues.

The assailant is believed to be a Hispanic man, in his late 20s or his 30s, and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was wearing a baseball cap at the time of the assault.

In a statement, state police said, “We urge the public to be of their surroundings and the presence of other people around them when walking in any public space. People should carry a cell phone, don’t wear headphones, and may also consider carrying pepper spray. If you see anything our anyone suspicious call 911 immediately. If you are assaulted, if at all possible scream, make noise, and fight back.”

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about the assault is urged to call Massachusetts State Police Troop H Detectives at 617-740-7544, the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600, or simply call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

