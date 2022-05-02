Police release sketch of unidentified woman found dead in Merrimack River

May 2—Police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman whose body was pulled out of the Merrimack River in Bow last week.

On Monday, Bow Police Chief Kenneth Miller released an artist's sketch of the woman.

The body was found near the boat launch in Bow last Thursday, April 28.

Bow police contacted state police after two anglers reported their find to emergency dispatchers.

New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol Sergeant Joshua Dirth and Marine Patrol Officer Emmanuel Scigliano responded, along with state police, Bow police and fire personnel, and Hooksett fire personnel.

Investigators have referred to the case as a "probable drowning."

Miller said an autopsy was recently conducted, and results are awaiting further studies.

"Results are not expected to be released until studies are complete, and the deceased is identified, and the next of kin can be notified," Miller said in a statement. "Currently there are no indications that there is a danger to the public."

The woman was believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, weighed around 200 pounds and was about 5-fot-4. She had brown hair and brown and hazel eyes.

She had no tattoos and no noticeable scars or marks, Miller said.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," Miller said.

Anyone with information about the woman can contact Det. Tyler Coady of the Bow Police Department at 603-223-3956.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online. Tips also can be texted to TIP234 with the message "CRIMES."