Police release surveillance images of missing Maine family, as search enters fourth week

SANFORD, Maine — Local police have released more images of Jill Sidebotham, her 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, and her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, as the search for the missing family approaches its fourth week.

The Sanford Police Department also has teamed up with the Maine Warden Service to use fixed-wing aircraft to provide aerial views of the towns of Rangely and Mexico, the two communities where the three were last seen.

The Sanford Police Department has released this image that confirms that Lydia Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia, were at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron, Maine, on June 29, 2022.

“Our agency has been investigating all tips and leads that have been reported and continue to work with our law enforcement partners in checking areas where they have been reported as being seen,” the department’s Criminal Investigation Division reported on its Facebook page on Monday, July 18.

Sidebotham’s parents, Ron and Cottie, last saw their daughter on June 27, before she left with Lydia to go camping with Hansen in the area of Phillips, Maine, in Franklin County. Sidebotham told her mother that she would be back home in Sanford by either Wednesday or Thursday, June 29 or 30. She never returned.

Sidebotham, Lydia, and Hansen have not been seen since they visited a Walmart in Mexico on Saturday, July 2. Recently, investigators released images from the store’s surveillance cameras that show the three of them during a transaction at a register.

The Sanford Police Department has released this image of Nicholas Hansen and his daughter, Lydia, at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron, Maine, on June 29, 2022. Police and family members have been trying to locate Hansen, Lydia, and her mother, Jill Sidebotham, of Sanford, for three weeks now.

Investigators also have been able to confirm that Sidebotham, Lydia, and Hansen were at a campground on Wednesday, June 29. The police have released images taken from security footage at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron. One of the images shows Hansen holding Lydia inside a store. Another shows Sidebotham standing in a dirt lot and holding Lydia.

In a Facebook post on July 8, the Sanford Police Department said it was attempting to locate the trio in order to “check their well-being.”

“We have no indication the family is in danger, but out of caution, we would like to confirm this and advise them of the extended family’s concerns,” the department said that day.

The Sanford Police Department has released this image showing Jill Sidebotham, 28, of Springvale, Maine, and her daughter, Lydia, at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron, Maine, in late June. For three weeks now, police and family members have been trying to locate Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and Lydia to confirm their safety and well-being.

On Thursday, Sanford Police Lt. Matthew Gagne said Sidebotham, Lydia and Hansen appeared normal in the footage that investigators have seen and the images they have released to the public. He said Sidebotham and Hansen are seen behaving as two parents with a child would be expected to behave.

“It appears that everything is normal,” Gagne said. “Whether or not that’s the case, we don’t know.”

And, Gagne added, the images from the campground and the Walmart are from three weeks ago.

“A lot can happen in three weeks,” he said.

Gagne said, at this moment, authorities do not have a crime to investigate. Sidebotham and Hansen being together, with their child, is not a crime, he noted. It’s the fact that they have not reached out to anyone in the past three weeks that is driving the police’s and family’s efforts to locate them and confirm their well-being.

“That’s the unusual part,” Gagne said.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, the last known vehicle that Sidebotham, Lydia and Hansen were known to be using. The vehicle’s Maine registration plate is 1563VJ. Anyone who sees either the three of them or their vehicle is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency, Sanford police said.

Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia, are seen here at Walmart in Mexico, Maine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Sanford Police Department has released this image to public as investigators continue their search for them.

In a recent interview, Ron Sidebotham said his wife had tried to talk their daughter out of taking the trip. He said his daughter had stated plans of returning in time to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with her 10-year-old son and fiancé here in Sanford.

Sidebotham said it was not in his daughter’s character to just disappear and not stay in contact with her family.

“This is not something Jill would do to anyone, especially her son,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sanford Police release images of missing Maine family, as search enters fourth week