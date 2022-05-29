Police release surveillance photos of Henry County mail thief

Police in Henry County are searching for a man they say was caught on camera stealing mail straight from the mailbox.

Investigators say back in April, the man caught on camera can be seen reaching out of the backseat of a red Hyundai Santa Fe and into a mailbox on Gardner Rd. in Stockbridge.

Police say the man pulled packages out of the mailbox and rode off with them.

The SUV appears to have been using a spare tire as the front left tire.

Anyone who knows who the alleged mail thief is or has details that could help investigators should contact them at 770-288-7343.

